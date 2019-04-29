Intersection at U.S. 68 and KY 101 in Warren County to become four-way stop

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to change the intersection of U.S. 68 Glasgow Road and KY 101 Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road in Warren County to a four-way stop. Currently only people on KY 101 must stop. The change is being made to improve safety of the intersection.

The new four-way stop signs are expected to be installed on Thursday, May 2. Also, on both U.S. 68 approaches rumble strips will be installed and the flashing beacon will remain at the intersection, but the bulb color will be switched from yellow to red.

Message boards to inform motorists of the change were placed near the intersection last week.