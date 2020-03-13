Community education looking into childcare program options

Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced his recommendation for public schools in Kentucky to close their doors for at least two weeks to help prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus.

With area schools complying, some closing today and the rest on Monday, many parents with elementary-aged kids are asking themselves what to do about childcare.

In the summertime, parents can count on childcare programs being readily available, But in such a time as this, with only a 72-hour notice, childcare may not be as easy to find.

13 News spoke with Bill Oldham, Executive Director of Community Education, to see if they may be offering any child care programs during this unexpected break.

“If the schools are closed, we don't have a facility to operate in to run our programs so at this point we are kind of waiting to see what options we might have we are trying to think outside the box," said Oldham.

Oldham said he was waiting to hear if a facility might be available where they could host a program for childcare like Community Education offers in summer, but they would not be able to take on any additional students.

“Probably not going to be able to accept students who haven’t already been enrolled in our programs. The thing that has hit us is with WKU closed, a lot of our staff are Western Kentucky University students and so even just pie in the sky even if we had a huge facility available to us, we wouldn't have the staffing to do a lot of additional students so unfortunately, we are not going to be able to help the community that aren't already involved with our program," said Oldham

At this time Community Education is not offering any program for childcare but he is still hoping that a facility opens up where they can help the community in this area of need.

