Isolated Shower Overnight Otherwise Quiet

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, June 22, 2019

Saturday brought a round of some strong to severe storms but that line of storms moved out into the late night. Heading into Sunday we may see another round of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late afternoon and evening. It will be very warm and humid Sunday, with highs going into the 90s. Heat indices may approach 100° Sunday afternoon. Rain/storm chances are highest Monday before things finally dry out Tuesday. We heat back up into the 90s with more sunshine toward mid-week.

SATURDAY: Isolated Pop Up Shower

Low 73, winds S-5

SUNDAY: Hot & Humid, Widely Scat'd Thunderstorms

High 91, Low 73, winds S-10

MONDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 86, Low 69, winds SW-12

