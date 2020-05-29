Isolated Thunderstorms This Afternoon

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, May 29, 2020

It's been plenty humid so far this week, but changes are coming! A cold front arrives Friday, bringing us one last chance for isolated storms before things dry out in the evening. Cooler, less humid air arrives in time for the weekend, with pleasant conditions continuing through Monday. Warmer, more humid air returns by the middle of next week. The 90's look to creep in as we head into the latter part of next week.

FRIDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely, Mainly Afternoon

High 79, Low 55, winds W-8

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler and Less Humid

High 77, Low 54, winds N-8

SUNDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 77, Low 53, winds N-7

