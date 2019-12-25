It Could Be A Record-Breaking Christmas

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

...NEAR-RECORD WARMTH FOR CHRISTMAS DAY...

Areas of fog will likely hang around Christmas morning, but eventually, give way to partly sunny skies. We're looking at possible near-record warmth for Christmas Day with highs around 70°! The record high for Bowling Green on Dec. 25th is 72. Cloud cover is expected to increase Thursday and Friday, but we'll stay warm and dry through the end of the workweek. There's a good chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. A reset to more average temperatures arrives on Monday and Tuesday as we will see highs in the mid to upper 40s to ring in the New Year.

WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY) Partly Sunny and Warm

High 70, Low 50, winds S-10

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm

High 67, Low 50, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Warm

High 63, Low 47, winds S-5

