It Is Going To Be A Steamy Day

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

A more "Summer Like" pattern has set in! Temperatures will top out near 90 Wednesday with a fair amount of humidity under mostly sunny skies. Our best chances for showers and thunderstorms show up Thursday and Friday as a front eases southward from out of the Midwest. Slightly less humid air returns for the weekend. We'll be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal in the southern Gulf of Mexico in the days ahead. This storm may eventually impact the U.S. Gulf Coast and possibly even our weather in South-Central KY next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Hot and Humid

High 90, Low 70 winds SW-12

THURSDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 86, Low 70, winds SW-8

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & T/Storms

High 89, Low 70, winds SW-6

