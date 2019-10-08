It Sure Feels Like Fall!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
After our most widespread, beneficial rains in months - to the tune of several inches for some - things are drying out. Clear skies will allow for some of our chilliest readings since mid-May for Tuesday morning (upper 40s for most)! Tuesday looks terrific with more seasonal readings under lots of sunshine. A slow warming trend takes over mid to late week. Another system will approach by Friday bringing us more rain and an even bigger shot of cooler air for the weekend. Many spots could even wake up to lows in the upper 30s Sunday morning!
TUESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant
High 73, Low 51, winds NE-9
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer
High 80, Low 57, winds SE-5
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High 82, Low 60, winds S-9
