It Sure Feels Like Fall!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

After our most widespread, beneficial rains in months - to the tune of several inches for some - things are drying out. Clear skies will allow for some of our chilliest readings since mid-May for Tuesday morning (upper 40s for most)! Tuesday looks terrific with more seasonal readings under lots of sunshine. A slow warming trend takes over mid to late week. Another system will approach by Friday bringing us more rain and an even bigger shot of cooler air for the weekend. Many spots could even wake up to lows in the upper 30s Sunday morning!

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 73, Low 51, winds NE-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 80, Low 57, winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High 82, Low 60, winds S-9

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams