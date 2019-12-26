It Was One Of The Warmest Christmases Ever

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Christmas Day wound up tied for Bowling Green's third-warmest ever with an official high of 69° (the same as Dec. 25th of 1932 and 1895). Cloud cover is expected to increase Thursday and Friday, but we'll stay warm and dry through the end of the workweek. There's a good chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. A reset to more average temperatures arrives on Monday and Tuesday as we will see highs in the mid to upper 40s to ring in the New Year.

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Continued Warm

High 66, Low 50, winds S-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Warm, A Few Sprinkles Possible

High 63, Low 47, winds S-5

SATURDAY: M/Cloudy, Breezy & Warm, Showers Toward Evening

High 68, Low 58, winds S-14

