It's Fall Y'all, But Summer Heat Returns

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

It wasn't much, but for the first time since August 27th, we FINALLY picked up measurable rain (0.10") in Bowling Green Monday! We will feel a refreshing change with lower dew points and cooler temperatures in the low 80s Tuesday. We'll even have a couple of nights with lows in the more seasonable 50s. Another front moves through with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening into Thursday. After that, it's MORE Summer heat! Highs skyrocket back into the 90s this weekend, with near record-high temps possible as we close out September and enter October.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Plesant

High 83, Low 56, winds NE-6

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny with Scattered Afternoon T/Storms

High 87, Low 65, winds SW-7

THURSDAY: Slight Chance of a T/Shower

High 83, Low 62, winds NW-6

