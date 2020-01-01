It's a girl! The first baby of 2020 is here

It's a girl! The first baby of the new year was born to Kayla and Chase Williamson.

The first time parents are ecstatic to welcome their bundle of joy into the world.

"I don't know it's hard to put into words. It's just I don't know, we are just smitten with her. We just want to look at her and just love on her and just, it's hard to talk about. You know I knew that I loved her when she was kicking me, you know? It doesn't prepare you for once they get here. It just changes," said Kayla Williamson.

Baby Adilyn made her debuted at 1:04 am at the Medical Center in Bowling Green weighing 6lb and 3.5 oz .

Kayla is a first year medical student at UK College of Medicine Bowling Green campus and baby Adi is already making an impact in her parent's life.

"it's motivating for me, I was always really driven but this is like super purpose like just give you absolutely. You know you have your goals and dreams and hers," said Kayla

Dad chase added that the love he feels for his baby girl is a love he has never known before.

Kayla has a message to share with her beautiful baby girl

"Just to know that I love her more than anything else in the world and that momma will always be here," said Kayla

She is not only the first baby of the year but the first baby of the decade.