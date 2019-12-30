"It's time to move." Neighbors share concern after second fatal shooting in one month

Blue lights reflecting off the windows where loved ones sleep is a sharp contrast to the quiet, friendly neighborhood that dozens call home.

However, recently blue lights have become a common sight as neighbors say there has been a spike in crime and violence.

"And having a murder right up the street is a big, big, that was a huge shock," said Patrick Johnson, who has lived around Audley Avenue and Torridge Avenue for five years.

Just in the month of December, there have been three shootings, two of those were fatal.

"Every time I was inside my home and would drop down to the floor, wait till it was over, and then come to my front door and, of course, there would be police everywhere," said Dustin Payne, who lives in the neighborhood.

Friday evening around eight Bowling Green Police responded to a shooting on Torridge Avenue, where they found Holden Heath with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police arrested Nathanael Nevarez in connection with Friday’s shooting that killed 19 year old Holden Heath. This makes the second fatal shooting this month in the neighborhood where Torridge Ave and Audley Ave are located. I spoke with neighbors who share their concerns tonight. pic.twitter.com/sCDmv4PZ3n — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) December 30, 2019

The second fatal shooting happened on December 6 on Audley Avenue.

Police say Dominique Todd was found in his truck with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's time to move, I mean, we've been looking, we've been thinking about moving, buying a house and things like that, but it's time to move," said Johnson.

Johnson and Payne are neighbors and friends. They agree that they have seen more of a police presence around the neighborhood, but both feel uneasy about the crime.

"Is it strange? Is it kind of nerve-wracking if you do happen to walk your child out to your car? could something happen? Yes. Cause it's very real," said Payne.

Those who live in the neighborhood say recently more apartments and businesses have opened around Audley Avenue and with it has come a change in the people in the neighborhood.

"That's when it kind of opened up the area and people started to be more aware of it," said Payne. "Since then more people have moved back here and that's when you started to notice the rise in crime, the rise in violence."

Police arrested Nathanael Nevarez in connection with Friday's shooting, saying he forced his way into the apartment on Torridge Avenue and shot Heath.

Police have made no arrest in the shooting that killed Dominque Todd.

