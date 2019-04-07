JCPenney assists WKU students during College Suit Up Event

JCPenney has partnered with the Career Service Center at Western Kentucky University for a "College Suit Up" event designed to help students dress for success and jump start their careers.

From 6:30 until 8:30 Friday night, the store accommodated hundreds of students looking for advice on what to wear for job interview, how a suit should fit, what size to buy, and how to properly tie a tie

"It is super helpful just because I know a lot of guys especially do not usually own a lot of dress clothes unless they absolutely have to for a wedding or something," said Robert Lewis, a WKU student.

JCPenney offered a special 40% discount to all Western Kentucky University students with a valid school ID during this event.

"I am always looking for a good deal and with me graduating in the Fall I wanted some more dress clothes for interviews and stuff, so that's why I came out," said Lewis.

The store even had "Big Red" himself trying on some new suits.