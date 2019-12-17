JUST IN: Police looking for escaped inmate from the Warren County Regional Jail

Police are looking for an escaped inmate from the Warren County Regional Jail.

On December 17 at 7:15 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green, received a call saying an inmate had walked away from work release near Scottsville Road and Oliver Street in Warren County.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Michael Lane, of Bowling Green. Lane is a white man, with brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’10” tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

Lane was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt. If anyone has information on the where he is, please call Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 270-782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers can remain Anonymous.

