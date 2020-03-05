Jackie Mutter acquitted of murder charge

By  | 
Posted:

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -- A verdict is reached in an Allen County murder case.

Wendell Jackson was found shot to death in his garage in Allen County in January of 2017. He was a 38-year-old father of two and grandfather of one.

Police ruled it a murder, and in April of 2019, they arrested Jackie Mutter. But when Mutter took the stand at his trial Thursday, he claimed he shot Jackson in self-defense and an Allen County Circuit Court jury agreed with Mutter, finding him not guilty of Wendell Jackson's murder.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus