Jackie Mutter acquitted of murder charge

A verdict is reached in an Allen County murder case.

Wendell Jackson was found shot to death in his garage in Allen County in January of 2017. He was a 38-year-old father of two and grandfather of one.

Police ruled it a murder, and in April of 2019, they arrested Jackie Mutter. But when Mutter took the stand at his trial Thursday, he claimed he shot Jackson in self-defense and an Allen County Circuit Court jury agreed with Mutter, finding him not guilty of Wendell Jackson's murder.