Jackson McCool and and Team Kentucky are headed to the FBU National Championship

Jackson McCool from Warren East middle school plays on the FBU Team Kentucky middle school Allstar team.

This is pretty significant because Jackson is the first player ever to be named to Team Kentucky from Warren East middle school.

Jackson and Team Kentucky will make their way to Florida to play in the FBU National Championship tournament. This comes they were able to defeat teams from Kansas City and Indiana in the regional tournament.

Team Kentucky only picks the 40 best players in the entire state to play on their team.

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring Jackson can email his mother Mindy McCool at mccoolmindy@gmail.com. Anyone interested in donating directly to Jackson can go through PayPal by using that same email address mccoolmindy@gmail.com.