Jackson's Orchard hosting Peach Tastin' Days Festival to kick off peach season

Jackson's Orchard is kicking off peach season with their Peach Tastin' Days Festival happening this weekend.

Officials say they've been working to get their peach harvest ready since January and right now during peak peach season they are picking peaches six days a week.

During the festival, you can try free tastings of all kinds of peach flavored goodies like peach pie, peach ice cream, and even peach salsa.

"It's a good, tangy is not the right word, but there's a hint of sweetness in there," said Jonathan Price, Farm Manager. "If you like a real spicy salsa that's not it, but the sweetness with the salty of the chip really seems to go well together."

If you just want to buy some fresh peaches to buy there are plenty to choose from.

"It's hard to beat a fresh peach and we've got a lot of them, along with we're grilling fresh sweet corn that was pulled this morning, samples of watermelon, so it's a hot day, but it's a good day to be out and about," said Price.

You can also buy fresh vegetables and the concessions stand is open.

Jackson's Orchard is open from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., closed Sundays.