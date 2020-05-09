Jackson's Orchards fruit survive freezing temperatures

The Saturday before Mother's Day brought a nice crowd to Jackson's Orchard with many picking up some last-minute flower baskets. This brought a nice smile to Bill Jackson and his staff.

What brought an even bigger smile was the fact that all of his fruit crops had survived freezing temperatures of the last few nights.

"We are the only orchard (in the state of Kentucky) that has a full crop of peaches and maybe the only orchard that has a full crop of apples."

This is the second wave of freezing temperature Jackon and his orchard has had to battle this year. He says they are fortunate to be located on top of a hill. He believes that helps his crops survive during freezing temps.

During the COVID-19 pandemic business for Jackson's Orchard has done fairly well.

They will continue to stay open six days a week. Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.