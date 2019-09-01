Jackson's Orchard kicks off Labor Day weekend with Apple Fest

It might not feel like fall outside, but Jackson's Orchard now is open on Sunday's for their fall hours.

The orchard is also kicking off Labor Day weekend with their Apple Fest.

Visitors have the chance to pick out their own apples and also enjoy some new concessions for the season, including their first batch of apple cider and caramel apples.

"So, it's kind of the kick-off to the apple season. We have fresh apple cider and people can go pick their own apples, red delicious and golden delicious. The concession stand is open with fried apple pies, caramel apples, apple cider slush, all kinds of goodies in there," said Jonathan Price, Orchard Manager.

Visitors can take home a whole bag of fresh picked apples or pay by the pound. Although the apple fest is over on September 2nd, the Fall Festival is around the corner.

"The Pumpkin Festival will start and that will be the last weekend in September and the first four weekends in October," said price.

Don't worry if you are not an apple fan, there are still some peaches, plenty of peach ice cream and fried peach pies.

The apple fest lasts until the Orchard closes on Monday at 6:00 p.m.