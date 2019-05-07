Jake Ohmer To Transfer From WKU Basketball

Jake Ohmer announced on his social media Twitter page Monday that he's transferring from the WKU Men's Basketball program.

WKU Basketball confirmed Ohmer's social media post regarding the sophomore guard's transfer announcement.

Ohmer spent the past two seasons as a backup guard for the Hilltoppers after a standout high school career at Scott High School.

Ohmer appeared in 28 games during the 2018-2019 season, averaging nearly 11 minutes per game.

Ohmer will be best remembered for his clutch shot-making during his freshman season at a November 2017 tournament in the Bahamas, where he hit clutch 3-point field goals against nationally-ranked Purdue and SMU.