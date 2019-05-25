Jamestown Police looking for missing Russell County teen

Jamestown Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Russell County.

Austin Passmore is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen Wednesday as he ran away from the Department of Social Services office in Jamestown. At the time, he was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Passmore's whereabouts, please contact Jamestown Police at 270-343-3300 or Russell County Dispatch at 270-343-6600.