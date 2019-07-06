Jamestown Police searching for teen missing for two days

Jamestown Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

They say Daniel Tyler Stotts ran away around 12:11 a.m. on the 4th of July.

He's described as being a white male standing at 5'9", 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a thin build and has a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

They say he was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, silver shorts and black flip flops.

If you have any information of Stotts' whereabouts, you're asked to call Jamestown Police at (270) 343-3300, or Russell County 911 Center at (270) 343-6600.