Jef Goodnight talks Bowling Green East Little League and Playing for Mason Foundation

The future of Little League baseball in 2020 is in jeopardy. Little League international suspended the season in March and is scheduled to reevaluate everything on May 11th.

The chances of the Bowling Green East Little League team defending their Great Lakes title and returning to Williamsport and playing in the LLWS could be in danger.

13 Sports Jeff Lightsy spoke with BG East assistant coach Jef Goodnight about Little League in 2020 and events scheduled this summer apart of the "Playing for Mason Foundation."