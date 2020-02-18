Jeff Bezos says he will spend $10 billion of his own money fighting climate change.

The worlds richest man Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, is committing to spend $10 billion of his own to fight climate change.

Bezos announced yesterday that he's launching the Bezos Earth Fund, a global initiative he says will fund scientists, activists and non-government organizations that will spearhead efforts to protect the earth.

He said, "Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. We can save Earth. It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals."

Bezos said his fund will begin issuing grants this summer.