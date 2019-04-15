Jellystone Park expansion close to completion

Jellystone Park in Cave City is closing in on the completion of their park expansion.

The park is getting ready to open 103 additional campsites and 20 additional cabins.

The new campsites and cabins will complete the first phase of a $10.7 million expansion of the park, which included last summer’s opening of Karst Beach and the opening of a Nathan’s Famous hot dog franchise.

Once the new campsites and cabins are in place, Jellystone will have 228 campsites and 94 cabins.

Owner Bill Pott says, “ We are a strong, impetus part of the tourism in this area and that's a good thing. We’re one more drawl. Tourism is a major, major business player in not only just Barren County, but all of Kentucky”

Pott says he’s hoping mother nature cooperates so they can open their new campsites around Memorial Day.

Their expansion will have a positive effect on the Cave City economy, not only producing short-term construction jobs, but an eventual permanent increase in the park’s workforce from 55 to over 100 full and part-time employees during the peak camping seasons

For more information on Jellystone Park, go to www.jellystonemammothcave.com

