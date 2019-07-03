Jellystone Park gearing up for 4th of July festivities

This Fourth of July is an extra special one for those at Jellystone Park.

"This will be the biggest holiday for us so far because we now have more open sites than cabins than ever," said Bill Pott, Owner of Jellystone Park. "We're at 225 campsites and 94 cabins."

More campsites and more cabins means more people and more fun to be had.

"Full park roughly 320 multiplied by how many people are here per site I'm going to call it fifteen to seventeen hundred people," said Pott.

Officials are hosting multiple activities, including tie-dying t-shirts, a hot dog eating contest, and even a golf cart decorating contest.

One of the newest attractions at the park is the Wibit, a floating obstacle course that is fun for kids and adults.

Wednesday night is the annual Cave City Community Fireworks, which will be the biggest firework show the park has ever done.

"We've increased our fireworks budget by 1/3 this year," said Pott. "We get some 5, 6-inch shells those are tremendous starburst shells, you don't have to be here at the park."

Pott wants to remind campers fireworks inside the park launched at a campsite are not allowed.

"Everybody wants to do their own fireworks thing. People, we're putting on a 10,000 dollar plus fireworks show, enjoy that," said Pott. "You may have a 25 cent bottle rocket and you may set a half million dollar camper on fire next door."

Pott said though this weekend is a lot of fun for families, the park also wants to honor those for what they have done to make this country free.

Organizers said if you plan to go to the park for the fireworks you should arrive early and give yourself plenty of time to find parking.