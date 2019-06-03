Jellystone Park's expansion complete

Although it's not officially Summer on the calendar, Summer activities are already in full swing at Jellystone Park in Cave City.

Phase 1 of their 10.7 million dollar expansion is complete and ready for tourists and locals alike to enjoy.

With the new additions to the park, Jellystone has 228 campsites and 94 cabins.

New attractions this summer include a sand beach with new lounge chairs and three new playgrounds.

Old favorites will also be back this summer including the Wibit, Karst Beach, Jumping Pads, and their 300 foot water slide.

Bill Potts, owner of the Cave City Jellystone Park, says, "We're so glad to be done with our construction and we know our campers are happy as well. So, thank you, come on down, join us for the fun. We're going to have some weekends without rain, this one's not going to be one of them, but we're looking forward to a fantastic summer here at Jellystone Park in Cave City."

The newest addition for the park will be "Foamball Friendly Fire" which is a family friendly version of paintball.

This is set to open at a later date.

For more information about Jellystone Park, go to www.jellystonemammothcave.com.