Jerry Lundergan found guilty on federal charges related to daughter’s US Senate campaign

The father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes was found guilty on all counts in a federal trial over illegal contributions.

Herald-Leader reporter Daniel Desrochers reports Jerry Lundergan was found guilty of 10 counts related to his daughter's unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate in 2014 against Mitch McConnell.

Prosecutors accused Lundergan of hiring consultants and vendors to work for the Grimes campaign, but he paid for them out of his business account without asking for reimbursments from the campaign.

Grimes previously called the charges politically motivated.

Lundergan, a former state lawmaker, has been a prominent figure in the state's Democratic Party for decades.

Political consultant Dale Emmons was also convicted of six charges.

Desrochers reports the verdict came after two and a half hours of deliberation.