Jet's Pizza Fundraiser huge success for Bowling Green Police officer fighting cancer

Officer Ed Pulley with the Bowling Green Police Department is currently battling his fight against neuroendocrine cancer.

Earlier this month, a chili luncheon hosted by the police department was able to raise over $25,000 to help support officer Pulley and his family during their time of need.

Tuesday, Jet's Pizza donated 20% of sales to help Pulley and his family with medical and travel expenses.

"We have so many phone calls and we only have 3 people who can answer the calls so we have been behind a little bit," says Elvis Bikic with Jet's Pizza. "But I want to wish the officer good luck, I hope that he will fight the cancer and we see a better outcome."

Jet's Pizza told 13 news they have received around 300-400 orders.