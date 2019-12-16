Jet's Pizza fundraising for Bowling Green Police officer fighting cancer

On Tuesday, a portion of all your pizza purchasing will go towards helping one of our men in blue.

Jet's Pizza has announced 20% of sales that day will go towards helping Bowling Green Police Officer Ed Pulley.

Pulley is fighting neuroendocrine cancer and the funds will go towards medical and travel expenses.

Earlier this month, a chili luncheon hosted by the police department was able to raise over $25,000 for Pulley.

"We just want to take that load off of him. It's the best way to do it, financially. We're supporting him morally; we're praying for him, and we've let him know all of that. But we don't want him to have any financial burden," explained BGPD Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward.

Ward says the department will be ordering Jet's Pizza in support.

"Everybody knows Bowling Green's tight nit; it's a close community. And they support the police department -- they reached out to us saying they wanted to support what Officer Pulley was going through," said Ward. "And they thought this way is the best way to do it, and it's a fantastic idea."

Jet's Pizza is located at 1625 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, and will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.