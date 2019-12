Bowling Green residents continue to rally behind a police officer fighting one of the toughest battles of his life.

Jet's Pizza held a benefit for Bowling Green Police Officer, Ed Pulley, last week.

The establishment said they would donate a percentage of the proceeds from Tuesday, December 17th sales.

On Monday, they announced $1,514 will go toward Ed's expenses for treatment.

BGPD would like to thank Jet's Pizza and others who have also donated to the cause.