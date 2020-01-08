Jet's Pizza reacts after arrest made in stolen donation jar for BGPD Officer battling cancer

It's typical to see donation jars at restaurants for various causes. But when the donation jar for officer Ed Pulley, a Bowling Green Police officer battling cancer was stolen from Jet's pizza, the employees were more than stunned.

"It was kind of just like a wave of unbelief, we were pretty shocked that somebody would do that, especially on the front of the jar it tells you exactly what it's for," said Jet's Pizza employee, Zach Yates.

While the theft puzzled the community, their actions were all captured on camera.

"So we were all just kind of shocked seeing the video, it's pretty shocking that someone would actually do that. We're very proud with what the owners are doing, Jared and Gabe, who they're trying to be apart of the community," said Yates. "And help out with such an important cause so we were really taken aback that somebody would actually do that."

Although a small set back, Quintin Cook was arrested.. justice ultimately served.

"The community knows what happened, and we've gotten feedback and they appreciate what we're doing. They hate that it happened but they're glad to see that the person was caught."