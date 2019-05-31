Jim Henderson named KACo Executive Director/CEO

The Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) Board of Directors appoints former Simpson County Judge Executive, Jim Henderson, as the new executive director/CEO of KACo.

Henderson, has served as deputy executive director of KACo since January 2018.

He will begin his new role immediately.

KACo advocates for legislative solutions to county needs and priorities. It is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of county officials across the state.

“It was important for us to find a leader who understands the challenges and opportunities that face our locally elected officials, but also with the breadth of experience to run a complex organization like KACo,” said KACo President and Caldwell County Magistrate Elbert Bennett. “Jim fits that description and then some. We are confident that KACo will flourish under his leadership.”

In 2012, Henderson was elected as 2nd vice-president of the KACo Board of Directors and became president of KACo in 2015. He is also a past-president of the Kentucky County Judge/Executive Association (KCJEA) and was a member of the KCJEA executive board and legislative committee for nearly 15 years.

"I'm honored by the confidence and support shown to me by the Board of Directors," said Henderson. "I’m passionate about our mission, and I believe strongly in the role our county officials play in the life of our Commonwealth. I look forward to working with county officials, legislators, and executive branch officials to address the needs of Kentucky at the local level. In the end, we want to provide the best resources and services to our counties, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to wake up every day to meet that mission.”

Rep. Wilson Stone said: “I have enjoyed working with Judge Henderson from his days as County Judge/Executive and through his role with KACo. He and I have always worked well together, and he has established a good working relationship with legislators across Kentucky. I am confident that he will be an excellent executive director/CEO for KACo and be a strong voice for county priorities in Frankfort.”