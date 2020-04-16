Jimmy D's Bar-B-Que stays open through COVID-19 pandemic

We continue our shop local campaign this time focusing on Jimmy D's Bar-B-Que. Originally the restaurant was scheduled to close due to COVID-19, but support from the community allowed them to remain open.

Employees were offered two weeks off work with full wages, but everyone decided to stay and work.

As well as getting a delicious pulled pork sandwich Jimmy D's also operates as a small grocery store.

You can visit Jimmy D's at 5449 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY. Open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM - 6 PM.