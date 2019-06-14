John Calipari Satellite Camps around the Bluegrass

Basketball season may be over, as of tonight, but the UK basketball team is still hitting the gym, but for coaching, not playing.

Somerset was one of only 10 stops selected for the John Calipari Satellite Camps this year with the tour hitting spots within a 100-mile radius of Lexington.

Kids ranging from 7-17 hit the gym for some one-on-one with the Wildcats.

Campers got a first-hand look at what it takes to block Like Kahlil Whitney, shoot Like Ashton Haggins, or learn the speed of Imannuel Quickley.

"They really look up to the players, they want to be like them, it's really cool," said Tiffany Coffey, mother of a camper.

Drills ranged from dribbling to shooting, to defense followed by a Q & A with Coach Cal and the team.

"Obviously these are some terrific basketball players, but they're also good kids, they do what they're supposed to do. When they work with your child you're going to say, "that's a good role model." said John Calipari, UK Basketball Head Coach.

Coach Calipari took time before the camp began to take pictures and sign autographs with the campers and their parents.

The Satellite camps wrap up in Louisville on June 21st.

