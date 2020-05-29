John D. Minton Jr. begins fourth term as chief justice of Kentucky's Supreme Court

John D. Minton Jr., of Bowling Green, takes the oath of office remotely as he begins a fourth term as chief justice of Kentucky's Supreme Court.

The full order is below:

The Justices of the Supreme Court of Kentucky voted to reelect John D. Minton, Jr. to a fourth four-year term as Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of Kentucky under Section 110(5)(a) of the Kentucky Constitution. On May 28, 2020, Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes administered the Constitutional Oath of Office to Chief Justice Minton, as required by Section 228 of the Constitution of Kentucky. Accordingly, it is ORDERED that John D. Minton, Jr. has fully complied with all constitutional requirements and is hereby invested as Chief Justice of the Commonwealth for a four-year term commencing June 6, 2020. Entered this 28th day of May 2020.

