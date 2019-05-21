John and Linda Kelly named 2019 South Central Kentuckian of the Year

The 2019 South Central Kentuckian of the Year award annually honors an individual or organization for excellence in leadership by outstanding initiative and impact of work and inspiration of others.

This year that award has been given to John and Linda Kelly.

They represent over a thirty year legacy of dedication to the Bowling Green community, including "The Kelly Autism Program" at WKU. Their daughter, Victoria, was diagnosed with autism at 18 months and since then, the Kellys have dedicated time to raise awareness and support for not only their non-profit, but dozens throughout the community.

"So humbled and honored to be a very small piece of a tremendously large and giving community and the ability to be able to help and to have an impact," said John Kelly.

"I love them both and they're deserving of everyone's accolades. I can't think of anybody that I would have rather seen get the honor," said Suzanne Vitale, family friend.

The award is presented by the community of South Central Kentucky, a public charity invested in the community's needs.

