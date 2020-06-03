Johnny Majors, legendary Tennessee coach, dies at 85

(Gray News) - Johnny Majors, a legendary player and coach at the University of Tennessee, has died at the age of 85.

Majors compiled a 116-62-8 record while leading the Volunteers from 1977 to 1992. He also had coached at Pitt in two different stints totaling eight seasons, winning the 1976 national championship with the Panthers.

As a tailback for Tennessee in the ’50s, he was twice named SEC Player of the Year and an All-American in 1956.

He was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.