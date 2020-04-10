Johnson's Lumber Co. in Scottsville offers curbside service

Scottsville is doing its part to flatten the curve and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Johnson's Lumber Co. in Scottsville is now offering curbside service in order to comply with social distancing and stop foot traffic in the store.

"Our clerks have been working very hard for the community," said Julia Thomas, Store Clerk.

Customers can call ahead or write down their orders for the clerks to help them with.

The temporary change is necessary but it hasn't come without its difficulties.

"It's been a challenge at times for us and for the customer, but we are doing the best we can," said Thomas.

One of those challenges includes longer wait times for customers, but even so that effort being made is appreciated by the customers of Johnson's.

"It makes a difference for me, you know the staying away and not getting close and stuff. It makes a world of difference, " Joe Oliver, Customer.

Even though this time is challenging the positive attitude of this store and its customers reminds us to all work together and look at the big picture.

Johnson's lumber encourages other communities to participate in curbside service adding that it is benefiting their community.