Josh Paschal to undergo final treatment for skin cancer

University of Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Paschal will undergo his final skin cancer treatment next month.

At the annual Lexington Kickoff Luncheon on Wednesday, Mark Stoops announced that Paschal has one last immunotherapy treatment coming up in August.

It was around the same time last year that Paschal was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma on the bottom of his foot, causing him to miss most of last season.

The redshirt sophomore is back to full strength and will be making the move from defensive end to outside linebacker for the Wildcats this season. During his freshman campaign, Paschal recorded 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks.