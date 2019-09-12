Judge: Blackjewel is negotiating in "good faith" as former miners protest

A West Virginia judge rules that representatives for bankrupt coal company Blackjewel and their former miners have until October 1 to broker an agreement.

The judge said that Blackjewel is engaging in good faith negotiations without court intervention.

If those negotiations fail by first of the month, a federal magistrate will step in to mediate no later than October 15.

Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy on July 1, and miners say they've been waiting for pay since at least that date.

Near the end of July, miners began protesting in Harlan County where they have camped since then, vowing to block coal from moving down the tracks until they receive their wages.