Warren County Executive Judge signs order to cease all public performances

Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon signed a Warren Fiscal Court Order stopping all performances at SKyPAC and the Capitol Arts Center.

On March 6, Governor Andy Beshear entered an Executive Order and declared a State of Emergency in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

In light of this measure and in effort to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Warren County, Judge Executive Michael Buchanon believes it is necessary to take the lead of not only the Commonwealth but also the nation and reduce the density of people gathering.

In an effort to do so, it is the desire of this order to cease all public performances at both county owner performing arts centers, SKyPAC and the Capital Arts Center.

This order will be in effect starting Monday, March 16, 2020 continuing until April 10, 2020.

Based upon continuing information being provided, the court will review the state of the County and Commonwealth and determine if additional action is needed.