Judge: Spa video can't be used in cases similar to Kraft's

A judge says video surveillance from police busts at two massage parlors in Florida can't be used in prosecuting prostitution charges against alleged patrons in cases similar to one involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

A judge said Wednesday detectives didn't follow rules to minimize the surveillance of noncriminal activity in massage rooms at two spas in Martin County, Florida.

The judge's decision in Martin County is independent of whatever the judge in neighboring Palm Beach County decides in Kraft's case.

The judge says the hidden video surveillance captured innocent customers who were getting legitimate massages.

The ruling came as Kraft's attorneys argued for a third day in a courtroom in Palm Beach County that video of the Patriots owner allegedly paying for sex acts at a Jupiter, Florida, spa should be thrown out.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.