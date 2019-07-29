Judge approves of mine bidding process in Blackjewel bankruptcy

A federal judge is approving a bidding process for mines owned by bankrupt coal company Blackjewel.

Tennessee-based Contura Energy is offering $20.6 million for three of Blackjewel's mines, which could result in hundreds returning to work.

Bidders have until Wednesday to make qualifying offers. If Blackjewel receives enough, an auction will take place Thursday.

Blackjewel declared bankruptcy at the beginning of this month

The decision brought the ire of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, who teamed with his counterpart in Virginia to contact the Office of the United States Trustee about workers who said they have missed pay or suffered other financial hardships as a result of Blackjewel's actions.