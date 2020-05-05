Judge says Gov. Beshear's travel ban is unconstitutional, upholds mass gatherings ban

A federal judge has ruled that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s restriction on travel amid the coronavirus pandemic is unconstitutional.

"Our travel ban according to that judge, just needs to be a little more specific," said Gov. Beshear during an interview with 13 News. "He even gave some guidelines about how to do that, suggesting that we tailor it more towards Ohio and we make it just so if somebody intends to come into the state and stay for more than 24 hours."

Gov. Beshear told 13 News that he is willing to make amendments to his order that has been deemed unconstitutional. However, he doesn't believe it will be completely lifted anytime soon.

"It's really important that we have a travel ban. I know a lot of people have thought about whether or not it's time to lift it," said Gov. Beshear. "If we rewind it about a month ago just about every county judge, every local official was concerned about people coming into our campgrounds from hot spot states and potentially spreading this virus."

Meanwhile, a group of plaintiffs who attended a church service in Louisville had filed suit challenging the travel and mass gatherings bans. They attended an Easter church service and received orders from the state to quarantine for 14 days. U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman sided with the governor on a ban of mass gatherings in a ruling Monday.