July Begins Like June Ended

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The pattern of hot and humid days with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms looks to continue all week. If you're making outdoor plans this 4th of July, you'll want to factor in the possibility of scattered storms. Otherwise, we'll have partly to mostly sunny skies each day, with highs in the low 90s through Friday. We may see the heat ease up just a bit over the weekend into Monday, as highs drop back into the upper 80s. Decent chances for scattered storms continue through the weekend.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 91, Low 72, winds SW-5

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 90, Low 71, winds SW-8

INDEPENDENCE DAY (THURSDAY): Hot and Humid, Scat'd Afternoon Storms

High 90, Low 72, winds SW-5

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams