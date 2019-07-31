July Ends Dry And Warm

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
July ends with a slight cool down and a little less humidity under partly sunny skies Wednesday. A couple of isolated showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the day looks dry for most. The rest of the workweek holds fair skies with temperatures slightly below seasonal norms into the weekend. Slight chances for late-day thundershowers reappear this weekend. The weather looks typical for the annual US 127 World's Longest Yard Sale Thursday through Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny and Warm, A Late Day Shower Possible
High 88, Low 65, winds N-5
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High 87, Low 64, winds N-6
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High 88, Low 66, winds NE-5
