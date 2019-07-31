July Ends Dry And Warm

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

July ends with a slight cool down and a little less humidity under partly sunny skies Wednesday. A couple of isolated showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the day looks dry for most. The rest of the workweek holds fair skies with temperatures slightly below seasonal norms into the weekend. Slight chances for late-day thundershowers reappear this weekend. The weather looks typical for the annual US 127 World's Longest Yard Sale Thursday through Sunday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny and Warm, A Late Day Shower Possible

High 88, Low 65, winds N-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 87, Low 64, winds N-6

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 88, Low 66, winds NE-5

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams