June Enters as Seasonable

Prepared by Matthew Stephens
Monday, June 1, 2020
The first week of June will arrive, "as normal" with seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will remain low for one more day also. Lows tonight will fall to around 60. As we head into the mid week, temperatures will steadily climb along with the humidity. We may see several days in the 90's. Best rain chances look to make a return into the forecast by Thursday.
TODAY: Sunny and Pleasant
High 81, winds E-6
TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Mild
Low 61, winds Light
TUESDAY: M' Sunny and Warmer
High 89, Low 67, winds SW-8
