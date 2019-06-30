June is PTSD Awareness Month, local veteran shares his battle

June is PTSD Awareness Month and one local veteran has shared his story to in hopes of bringing awareness year-round.

About 11-20 out of every 100 veterans who served in the Iraq or Afghanistan wars will suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder in a given year, according to the National Center for PTSD.

"I started out wanting to go into the military because pretty much my whole family was in it," said local U.S Army Veteran Brian Frogge.

For many soldiers, it's a family tradition to join the military.

"I was deployed three times," Frogge said. "While over there is when 9/11 happened. It was just a bad night."

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event.

"You're not expecting all of this stuff to happen like bullets flying around, waking up in the morning having mortars flying over your head hoping and praying that not one of them is going to land close to you," said Frogge.

"When they fired the first missile into Kuwait, it went over my head," he added.

Frogge said he has suffered nightmares, irritability, anger problems, and blackouts.

"I could get upset and I'd have blackouts and I'd walk away and disappear for anywhere from 30- minutes to an hour," he said.

He said his family has seen him at his worst, but have helped him through.

"People don't see behind the curtain so to say, the things that they go through," said Brian Frogge Jr., Brian's son.

Frogge said there is always someone out there to reach out to for help, like the VA Clinic in Bowling Green or fellow veterans.

"He's been going through therapy and he's grown so much from it," his son said.

Since seeing a therapist, Frogge says he doesn't have near as many symptoms.

"Anger issues, I've been able to control those better. The blackouts, I haven't had one in over a year now," Frogge said.

"He's most definitely my hero, I really look up to him," said his son.

"There's help, there's always help," Frogge said.

The VA Clinic in Bowling Green is a local resource available for veterans as well as the veterans crisis line at 1-800-273-8255.