Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky associate wins national Rising Star award

A Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky employee has received a national award for her impact on the organization.

Abby Phillips, Director of Education, was awarded the "Rising Star" Award. The award, created in 2004, recognizes staff members who have shown leadership within their JA community and perform their duties at the highest level.

Philips has been with Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky for four years, and during that time the number of students impacted has grown by more than 30%.

“Abby is a worthy recipient of the Rising Star Award,” said JA Area president Drew Martin, president of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. “She brings enthusiasm, dedication and passion to advancing the JA mission.”

Phillips said she was honored and humbled to have received the award.

“I am so privileged to receive this award, but I am even more inspired by the young people Junior Achievement impacts on a daily basis,” said Phillips. “I wholeheartedly believe in Junior Achievement’s mission and work hard every day to share that mission with others. Working for

Junior Achievement makes every day rewarding, challenging and fun.”

Phillips has worked to implement the Wendy’s JA Classroom of the Week highlighting local teachers and volunteers and build awareness of the JA mission. She has also implemented the JA Girl$ program, impacting hundreds of 7th grade girls in south central Kentucky.

Phillips received the award at Junior Achievement USA’s recent National Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 18.