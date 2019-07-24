Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky partners with Fruit of the Loom for United Way's Day of Caring

For part of United Way's 11th annual Day of Caring, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky partnered with Fruit of the Loom to teach classes at The Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green.

Junior Achievement provided the curriculum and Fruit of the Loom provided several volunteers.

"We wanted to participate in the Day of Caring in a way that would make a great big impact," said Abby Phillips, Director of Education for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.

Phillips said Wednesday, volunteers worked with kids ages six through 12-years-old.

"We offer financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and college and career readiness curriculum in real-world ways that talks to the kids about money, jobs, life after high school, what they can do now to prepare, and ways to connect with what they're already doing through their school curriculum," said Phillips.

"It just really means a lot to us," said Liz Bernard, CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green.

"We are a huge fan of collaboration and this is really the ultimate form of collaboration because the curriculum that Junior Achievement offers really aligns with a lot of the same things that we try to instill in our kids here so it's really the perfect partnership," added Bernard.

Bernard also said she's thankful for the mentors this provides.

